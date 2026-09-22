Imperfect providence
India needs a more open retirement-saving framework
Business Standard Editorial Comment
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The government’s decision to raise the wage ceiling for mandatory Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) coverage from ₹15,000 to ₹25,000 a month brings the social-security framework closer to wages in India’s formal sector. The ceiling was last revised in September 2014, when it was raised from ₹6,500 to ₹15,000. Since then, both wages and the size of formal employment have increased. The Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) Annual Report 2025 showed that average monthly earnings of regular wage/salaried workers were ₹22,699 in 2025. An earlier EPFO expert committee noted that countries such as the United States (US), Singapore and Brazil periodically adjusted such ceilings with reference to wages. There is a case that India should also revise the ceiling more frequently rather than waiting for so long and increasing it substantially at one go. The latest revision will also increase the government’s fiscal commitment. The Centre’s annual EPFO-related expenditure is estimated to rise from ₹10,250 crore to ₹11,339 crore. This mainly reflects 1.16 per cent contribution by the government to the Employee Pension Scheme (EPS) on the higher pensionable wage ceiling.