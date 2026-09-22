Imperfect providence

The larger adjustment, however, will be borne through higher contributions by employers and employees. Higher contributions could reduce the takehome pay for workers for a second time in quick succession. The Code on Wages (Central) Rules, 2026 already made companies revisit salary structures. It requires the basic pay and dearness allowance to be 50 per cent of the gross salary. The adjustment increased EPF contribution for a large number of workers. The revision in the wage ceiling would increase it further and reduce the takehome pay, though the money is being redirected towards retirement savings. The two changes could have been implemented together. Employers could also face a similar increase in their statutory contribution if their contribution is not already included in the overall cost-to-company in the pay structure. This matters particularly for labour-intensive firms and micro, small and medium enterprises, where margins and wage costs are closely linked. The expansion also puts a premium on the EPFO’s capacity to deliver services efficiently. The latest data shows about 79.8 million contributing members, while the EPS provides benefits to around 8.2 million pensioners. The EPFO settled 60.2 million claims in 2024-25, underscoring the organisation’s expanding digital capacity to process claims.