Improving health outcomes: Survey suggests the need for a holistic approach

This trend reflects changing lifestyles marked by sedentary work, the rising consumption of ultra-processed foods, stress, and inadequate physical activities. The surge in demand for anti-obesity drugs not only highlights the growing scale of the problem but also raises concerns about affordability and over-reliance on medication. The problem also has broader socioeconomic implications. Obesity-related diseases could significantly increase overall costs of health care and reduce workforce productivity. A new report by the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development says that in the absence of non-communicable diseases (NCDs), India would have a healthier and more productive labour force, generating gains equivalent to an additional 19.4 million full-time equivalents through lower absenteeism and reduced presenteeism.

At the same time, India has not fully overcome the challenge of undernutrition. Anaemia remains alarmingly widespread, affecting 49.5 per cent of women aged 15-49 years and 58.1 per cent of children aged 6-59 months. Even though India has largely achieved cereal security, it has not achieved nutrition security. Diets continue to be dominated by rice and wheat, with inadequate intake of protein and other nutrients. Part of the reason is the composition of the public distribution system (PDS). It is partly being addressed through programmes like the POSHAN (Prime Minister’s Overarching Scheme for Holistic Nourishment) Abhiyaan, but much more remains to be done. Thus, India needs to work on multiple fronts with stronger policy interventions to improve health outcomes.