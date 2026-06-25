Listing Tata Sons: RBI's directions could strengthen group's governance

The RBI guidelines have come at a critical time for Tata Sons, the holding company of the salt-to-software conglomerate, with assets of more than ₹1.75 trillion. Although there’s no specific direction in the guidelines to any company to list, the RBI is expected to shortly come up with a list of upper-layer NBFCs. That should put an end to the ongoing debate on whether Tata Sons should list or not. In the midst of leadership uncertainties in the group and prolonged infighting within Tata Trusts, which has a majority shareholding of 66 per cent in Tata Sons, the stock-market listing of the parent company will be a positive development for the business.

Tata Sons was designated an upper-layer NBFC by the RBI in September 2022, mandating its listing within three years. The RBI has not responded to the Tata group’s subsequent request seeking a change in classification from an upper-layer core investment company. Even as many former Tata veterans recently argued against a listing of Tata Sons — set up as a trading company in 1868 by Jamsetji Tata — because of the legacy value it holds, the dynamics have changed with time. Listing is expected to strengthen the governance structure. Not only will it bring greater transparency and accountability, it could also help in financing investment-intensive businesses such as semiconductors, aviation, defence and ecommerce — the things the group has ventured into in the past few years.

Various stakeholders in the Tata universe have diverse views on the listing of Tata Sons, complicating the matter further. Tata Trusts last year passed a resolution on keeping Tata Sons private. While Tata Trusts Chairman Noel Tata is opposed to listing, two vice-chairmen of the Trusts recently supported it. The second-largest shareholder of Tata Sons, Shapoorji Pallonji Group, has been reiterating the need to list. A mandate from the RBI will help things move in a clear direction.