Best of BS Opinion: Revisiting safety rule, de-dollarisation debate & more

The dollar’s future, fairness in recent labour laws, and the employment status in April in urban and rural areas are what we have today.
Akash Prakash: While one does not expect any immediate danger to the reserve currency status of the dollar … one can be bearish on the greenback.
Prosenjit Datta: If manufacturing majors think that two shifts of 12 hours four days a week are better than three shifts of eight hours each six days a week in ramping up productivity, one can trust their experience in the matter.
Mahesh Vyas: The headline metrics for April suggest the rural labour market fared well compared to the urban labour market.
Rather than subsidies, tax breaks and low-interest loans for buyers would serve the cause of electric vehicles better, says the first edit. And the second edit says the Ludhiana deaths point to lacunae in civic administration and lax controls as regards industrial safety
