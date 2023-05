Best of BS Opinion: Revisiting safety rule, de-dollarisation debate & more

Akash Prakash : While one does not expect any immediate danger to the reserve currency status of the dollar … one can be bearish on the greenback. The dollar’s future, fairness in recent labour laws, and the employment status in April in urban and rural areas are what we have today.



Mahesh Vyas : The headline metrics for April suggest the rural labour market fared well compared to the urban labour market. Prosenjit Datta : If manufacturing majors think that two shifts of 12 hours four days a week are better than three shifts of eight hours each six days a week in ramping up productivity, one can trust their experience in the matter.

QUOTE OF THE DAY Rather than subsidies, tax breaks and low-interest loans for buyers would serve the cause of electric vehicles better, says the first edit . And the second edit says the Ludhiana deaths point to lacunae in civic administration and lax controls as regards industrial safety

