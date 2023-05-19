close

Best of BS Opinion: The PLI question, questions about ONDC, and more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Kanika Datta
Last Updated : May 19 2023 | 6:30 AM IST
The government has raised the budgetary outlay for production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for IT hardware from Rs 17,000 crore compared to the previous allocation of Rs 7,325 crore and extended the tenure to boost electronics manufacture. This could be a major policy risk in terms of deviating focus from the hard work of creating enabling conditions for a large and diverse manufacturing base in the country. The fiscal incentive can only be one of many variables determining actual investment decisions, the top edit contends.  Read it here

In other views:
Ajay Chhibber says India’s six-rank jump up the World Bank’s Logistics Performance Index indicates how far the government’s focus on logistics is bearing fruit. Read it here

Ajay Srivastava points to data showing India’s decreasing import dependency on China. Read it here
The second edit argues that the scope for ONDC disrupting Big Commerce is untested yet. Read it here


QUOTE OF THE DAY

“The legal provision cannot be used to put a premium on public intolerance. Otherwise, all films will find themselves in this spot”
 

First Published: May 19 2023 | 6:30 AM IST

