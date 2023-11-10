Sensex (-0.22%)
Best of BS Opinion: Emerging resilience, occupation hazards & more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

COP28, climate change, environment

Kanika Datta
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 10 2023 | 6:30 AM IST
Rolling back pandemic-era policy accommodations and a sharp increase in the policy rate by the US Federal Reserve since March 2022 intensified fears of “taper tantrum 2.0” across emerging-market economies. However, emerging markets, including India, have shown remarkable resilience, underlining the criticality of strong domestic fundamentals in safeguarding economies from adverse economic shocks, the top edit says. Read it here

In other views:
Rathin Roy argues that given the growing economic disparities between north and peninsular India, the upcoming 16th Finance Commission should not be a business-as-usual, technocratic exercise. Read it here

Arunabha Ghosh and Sumit Prasad say COP28 in Dubai must hold up a mirror to climate pledges and promises by various countries. Read it here

The second edit explains why Israel’s plan for indefinite occupation of Gaza will not bring peace to the region. Read it here

