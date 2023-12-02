Best of BS Opinion: Handle with care, Ethics off the pitch & more

Though India’s latest Q2 GDP numbers flatter, the underlying story is a good one despite several well-known issues over measurement. “In terms of economic growth, the Indian economy is a good news story,” writes T N Ninan, suggesting that “quarter by quarter, like a sustained drip, the story has registered here and abroad that India could be the economy of the decade”. Read it here
In other views:
Devangshu Datta assesses the growth and controversies around ChatGPT a year since it was launched. Read it here
Mihir Sharma says all the commentary downplays how bad Henry Kissinger was at his job. Read it here
I argue that the brand choices of celebrity cricketers who starred in some commercials during the World Cup were less than edifying. Read it here