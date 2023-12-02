Sensex (0.74%)
Best of BS Opinion: Handle with care, Ethics off the pitch & more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Economic growth, GDP

Kanika Datta
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 02 2023 | 06:35 AM IST
Though India’s latest Q2 GDP numbers flatter, the underlying story is a good one despite several well-known issues over measurement. “In terms of economic growth, the Indian economy is a good news story,” writes T N Ninan, suggesting that “quarter by quarter, like a sustained drip, the story has registered here and abroad that India could be the economy of the decade”. Read it here

In other views:
Devangshu Datta assesses the growth and controversies around ChatGPT a year since it was launched. Read it here

Mihir Sharma says all the commentary downplays how bad Henry Kissinger was at his job. Read it here

I argue that the brand choices of celebrity cricketers who starred in some commercials during the World Cup were less than edifying. Read it here

QUOTE OF THE DAY
 
‘His pretensions to statesmanship could never really camouflage the cynicism and even amoral ruthlessness with which he pursued what he considered to be in the interests of his adopted country’
 
Former Foreign Secretary Shyam Saran on Henry Kissinger

Topics : BS Opinion BS Special Curated Content Advertisment GDP growth

First Published: Dec 02 2023 | 06:35 AM IST

