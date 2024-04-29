Business Standard
Best of BS Opinion: Bad ideas in taxation, need more competition, more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

Uddalok Bhattacharya
Apr 29 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

The emotions of envy, of resentment, of takers rather than makers, should be excluded from public life. Leading to pragmatic market behaviour and smoother legislation

Ajay Shah explains why wealth tax and inheritance tax work poorly. We should not be distracted by arguments as to how to divide the pizza.
Amit Tandon gives a picture of Japanese companies focusing on capital efficiency, which holds a lesson for other countries.

Tamal Bandyopadhyay says why the insolvency law should be made to work better. It should be the job of the next government.



The people of Odisha have given you (Naveen Patnaik) respect. But, you are not doing justice to them. Why will the elected representative not run the state? Did people vote for you so that Pandian (former IAS officer) runs the government? Naveenbabu, not the BJP, Pandian will finish you in this election.
 
Former Tripura chief minister Biplab Deb
First Published: Apr 29 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

