Best of BS Opinion: Trade fragmentation, efficient job market & more

Sri Lanka and Bangladesh willingness to join the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership signals an important shift in the trade landscape in South Asia, suggesting that smaller, regional economies are actively looking for alternative trade agreements and arrangements. Given the greater engagement of the two countries with China, the shifting sands of the South Asian trade landscape may be worthy of some serious reflection on India's regional trade strategy, Amita Batra argues.
The top edit points to the urgent need for India to adjust to emerging trends of protectionism and fragmentation in global trade.
The second edit explains why despite a significant decline in the unemployment rate, India has a serious employment problem.
Rajesh Kumar outlines an agenda for the next government to reform itself.