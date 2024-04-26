Business Standard
Best of BS Opinion: An agenda for next government, exporting services, more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Next government, indian government

Kanika Datta
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 26 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

The overseas controversy over the presence of carcinogenic pesticide in two popular Indian spice brands presents another reminder of the poor standards of the country’s foods and drugs regulation. This is becoming a familiar routine. Independent entities such as non-government organisations and influencers or regulatory and testing authorities in other countries discover transgressions in Indian food and medicine products that have passed muster with Indian regulators. But the failure of domestic regulation impacts public health issues and the prospects for the food processing industry. Only regulations that match best-in-class global standards can ensure a healthy outcome on both fronts, the second edit says.  Read it here

The top edit highlights the need for India to sustain the momentum in services exports. Read it here

Ajay Chibber makes the case for jobs and shared prosperity as a key agenda for the next government. Read it here

Suveen Sinha explains why electric cars have a limited future. Read it here

 
“In a way, the caste census is a national X-ray and I feel after 70 years this is a much-needed step’
 
Rahul Gandhi
First Published: Apr 26 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

