Best of BS Opinion: Between hard rock & an election, Japanese Empress, more

We argue that this election is far from normal for India’s economic future. In fact, the reforms that may follow could help determine India’s medium-term growth and economic aspirations, writes economist Pranjul Bhandari. Read here

In other views

Amid shirking male heirs, Japanese are opening up to the idea of a reigning Empress. Yet change may be decades away, writes Sandeep Goyal. Read here

Aditi Phadnis talks about political issues in Sikkim. Read here

While India is currently busy with elections, one hopes that the incoming government will respond to friendly overtures from Pakistan, writes Chintan Girish Modi. Read here