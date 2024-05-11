Business Standard
Best of BS Opinion: Between hard rock & an election, Japanese Empress, more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

election, election in hills, hills

Illustration: Binay Sinha

Rajesh Kumar
1 min read Last Updated : May 11 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

Listen to This Article

We argue that this election is far from normal for India’s economic future. In fact, the reforms that may follow could help determine India’s medium-term growth and economic aspirations, writes economist Pranjul Bhandari. Read here

In other views
Amid shirking male heirs, Japanese are opening up to the idea of a reigning Empress. Yet change may be decades away, writes Sandeep Goyal.  Read here

Aditi Phadnis talks about political issues in Sikkim. Read here

While India is currently busy with elections, one hopes that the incoming government will respond to friendly overtures from Pakistan, writes Chintan Girish Modi. Read here

Quote
 
“While examining the question of grant of interim bail/release, the courts always take into consideration the peculiarities associated with the person in question and the surrounding circumstances. In fact, to ignore the same would be iniquitous and wrong”
 
Supreme Court in Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s case
First Published: May 11 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

