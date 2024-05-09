Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Best of BS Opinion: Transforming manufacturing, regulating regulators, more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

HDI, human developemnt, education, growth, economic growth

Rajesh Kumar
1 min read Last Updated : May 09 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Intending to formulate a production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for electronics-component manufacturing, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, as reported by Business Standard, has asked various stakeholders to share information related to India’s disabilities against competing countries, buyers of components and sub-assemblies, and foreign and domestic firms planning to set up manufacturing plants in the country. In this context, our lead editorial notes that before including new sectors in the PLI scheme, the government would do well to study how the scheme has worked thus far. Read here

In other views
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Focus on health and education is key to catching up with peers in terms of not just size but also per capita income, writes economist Janak Raj.  Read here

Kanika Datta discusses how basic issues have once again become relevant in the context of the ongoing general elections. Read here


Quote
 
“For five years, he [Rahul Gandhi] was chanting – five businessmen, five businessmen. Then he started saying Ambani-Adani, Ambani-Adani. But ever since elections have been announced, he has stopped abusing Ambani-Adani.”
 
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Topics : BS Opinion BS Special Curated Content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 09 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEGoogle Digital Wallet for AndroidIndia FY25 GrowthPM Modi in TelanganaIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon