Best of BS Opinion: Transforming manufacturing, regulating regulators, more

Intending to formulate a production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for electronics-component manufacturing, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, as reported by Business Standard, has asked various stakeholders to share information related to India’s disabilities against competing countries, buyers of components and sub-assemblies, and foreign and domestic firms planning to set up manufacturing plants in the country. In this context, our lead editorial notes that before including new sectors in the PLI scheme, the government would do well to study how the scheme has worked thus far. Read here
In other views
Focus on health and education is key to catching up with peers in terms of not just size but also per capita income, writes economist Janak Raj. Read here
Kanika Datta discusses how basic issues have once again become relevant in the context of the ongoing general elections. Read here