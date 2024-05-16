Business Standard
Best of BS Opinion: Disappearing audience, poster child of negligence, more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

US protests:

Kanika Datta
1 min read Last Updated : May 16 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

Listen to This Article

A notable absence in the pro-Palestine protests that have erupted in US universities is the relatively muted voice of university faculty. Why? It all comes down to donor finance, says T T Mohan Ram. So deep are the links between universities on one side and the government and the private sector on the other that the universities can’t afford to antagonise either, he writes, with the result that academic values are taking a back seat to financial interests. Read it here

In other views:  
The top edit argues that the rupee should be allowed to adjust to lower levels. Read it here

The second edit says the billboard collapse in Mumbai reflects a chronic failure of civil authorities. Read it here

Vanita Kohli Khandekar reflects on the abundance of creators and shortage of an audience on social media platforms. Read it here

 
QUOTE OF THE DAY
 
‘The US does not encourage Ukraine to strike targets inside Russia with US-supplied weapons but believes it is a decision Kyiv should make for itself
 
Secretary of state Antony Blinken announcing $2 bn in aid
First Published: May 16 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

