Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Best of BS Opinion: Making a better Indian Union, risk provisioning, more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

politicians, indian union

Rajesh Kumar
1 min read Last Updated : May 10 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Draft norms on provisioning pertaining to advances for projects under implementation have stirred up a storm in the banking sector. Commercial banks, as reported by Business Standard, are planning to write to the Reserve Bank of India to seek relaxation. In this context, our lead editorial notes the final decision should be made keeping in mind that the stability and soundness of the banking system is paramount. Read here

In other views
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The idea that northern states are rewarded for poor performance overlooks the full costs and benefits of being part of a Union, writes economist Ajay Chhibber.  Read here

India’s economic future will be significantly impacted by the outcome of the general election, for political economy reasons, writes economist Rathin Roy. Read here

Quote
 
“India’s technical textiles market has a huge potential backed by a significant growth rate of 10 per cent and placement as the 5th largest technical textiles market in the world”
 
Rachna Shah, Secretary, Ministry of Textiles 
Topics : BS Opinion BS Special Curated Content RBI

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 10 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEGSEB HSC 12 Results DeclaredTCS CEO Krithivasan SalaryIndegene IPOIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon