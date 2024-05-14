Business Standard
Best of BS Opinion: Priorities for the next govt, Gaining strength & more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Priorities for the next govt

Kanika Datta
1 min read Last Updated : May 14 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

The last financial year was good for the banking system, both government-owned and private banks. Interest income has expanded and non-performing assets have fallen, achievements that have been acknowledged by stock market valuations, especially for private sector banks. Indicators pointing to the good health of the banking sector have important macroeconomic implications, the top edit argues: It means banks are now well placed to support the revival in private sector capital expenditure.  Read it here

Nitin Desai says the next government must deliver on promises made while driving equitable growth. Read it here

Vandana Gombar explains why competitively priced electric air taxi rides can change urban living. Read it here

The second edit discusses the need to bridge the gap between RE power capacity and electricity supply. Read it here

“It is concerning to me when I keep seeing press come out of the White House where they keep saying the economy is good”
 
Former Biden voter in Nevada 
First Published: May 14 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

