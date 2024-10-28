Business Standard
Home / Opinion / Specials / Best of BS Opinion: Economic growth questions, bridge to Berlin, more

Best of BS Opinion: Economic growth questions, bridge to Berlin, more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

foreign policy

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

Uddalok Bhattacharya
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 28 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

Listen to This Article

For firms to raise money, we need a more vibrant bond market. India’s role in furthering global peace and globalisation. What digitisation could do to agriculture.
 
Tamal Bandyopadhyay gives the example of his neighbour to illustrate the broad point that banks are desperately looking for deposits as a high credit-deposit (CD) ratio is staring at them. Until this phenomenon had hit them, they were happy earning commission and fee income, aggressively selling mutual funds and insurance products. 
 
Ajay Shah says Indian foreign policy needs to become a participant and supporter of the projects of global peace and globalisation. We can no longer count on the West to adequately deliver these foundations for us to free ride upon.
 
 
Surinder Sud looks at the opportunities thrown up by the Digital Agricultural Mission.
 
QUOTE

More From This Section

Indian Prime minister Narendra Modi, Chinese Premiere Xi Jinping

Best of BS Opinion: Triple test for Siddaramaiah, business sans bindi, more

corporate returns

Best of BS Opinion: Passive incomes in cos returns, qualified restart, more

technological

Best of BS Opinion: Institutions for development, reaffirm trade, more

tax

Best of BS Opinion: Not just by spending cuts, a bumpy ride, more

Venture Capital, fundraise, venture debt

Best of BS Opinion: Global VCs at crossroads, Policy process, more

 
The evil actions (attacks on Iran’s military establishment) of the Israeli regime two nights ago should neither be exaggerated nor downplayed.
 
Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

Also Read

Premiumfarmers, agriculture, farm sector

Farm to fork goes digital: Indian agri on the cusp of a tech revolution

Premiumforeign policy

India has skin in the game: A call for foreign policy beyond free-riding

PremiumThe slowing growth in bank deposits, compared to credit, in recent times has raised concerns with both the government and the regulator — the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) — flagging the issue. However, many believe that it is not a systemic concern bu

When deposits become 'assets' of banks: Innovation needed beyond high rates

PremiumNew technologies are boosting the property market and helping land management in India. As the government pushes for digitisation of land records and entrepreneurs deploy new technologies in the property market, a change is coming.

India leans on innovative technologies to manage land and property

Premiuminsurance

Consumer protection: Changes in insurance policy terms must be conveyed

Topics : BS Opinion BS Special Curated Content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 28 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayAfcons Infra IPO opens TodayGodavari Biorefineries IPO opens todayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon