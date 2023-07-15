T N Ninan in his weekly column talks about the basic change in economic policy direction in both the West and India, and what can be expected as a result in the future. Read here. In other views:Low-carbon intensity pathways are superior strategies towards net-zero for developing countries, writes Vijay Kelkar and Rahool Pai Panandiker. Read here Unless the financial and socio-political misalignment is stopped, degradation of water management systems will accelerate as urban density rises along with climate change, writes Devangshu Datta. Read hereLong-lasting companies have a founding philosophy (like the Gangotri of a river), icons and narratives (like the contours of widening proportion during flow), and, finally, distinctive rituals (as the delta flows into the seas), writes R Gopalakrishnan. Read hereQuote“Congratulations, India. Chandrayaan-3 has started its journey towards the moon.” ISRO Chairman S Somanath