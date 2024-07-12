Business Standard
Best of BS Opinion: Banking sector continues to confound, targeting poverty

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Illustration: Binay Sinha

Rajesh Kumar
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 12 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Various estimates in recent years have indicated a significant decline in the level of poverty in India. The outcome would improve further if households falling into poverty were saved, notes our lead editorial. Read here

How Nato handles the new paradigm of the Ukraine conflict at a time of a critical leadership transition will be the toughest test of its unity and resilience yet, notes our second editorial. Read here
In other views

Many have commented on the remarkable resilience the Indian economy has displayed in the post-Covid years in the face of lacklustre global growth. The banking sector’s stability is a key factor underpinning that resilience, writes T T Mohan Ram.  Read here

The failed economies exhibited the same “under the hood” characteristics that now mark the Indian economy. The successful ones did not, writes Rathin Roy. Read here

 
Quote
 
“The overall economic environment globally and in India is so uncertain to talk about interest rate cuts.”
 
Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das

First Published: Jul 12 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

