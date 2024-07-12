Best of BS Opinion: Banking sector continues to confound, targeting poverty

Various estimates in recent years have indicated a significant decline in the level of poverty in India. The outcome would improve further if households falling into poverty were saved, notes our lead editorial. Read here
How Nato handles the new paradigm of the Ukraine conflict at a time of a critical leadership transition will be the toughest test of its unity and resilience yet, notes our second editorial. Read here
In other views
Many have commented on the remarkable resilience the Indian economy has displayed in the post-Covid years in the face of lacklustre global growth. The banking sector’s stability is a key factor underpinning that resilience, writes T T Mohan Ram. Read here
The failed economies exhibited the same “under the hood” characteristics that now mark the Indian economy. The successful ones did not, writes Rathin Roy. Read here