Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Best of BS Opinion: Enabling farmers, Focus back on raising revenue, more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

BS Opinion, Raisina hill, Budget 2024, Union Budget, Budget 2024-25, budget 2024 date and time, nirmala sitharaman budget 2024, budget 2024 date announcement live, budget 2024 date announcement, Union Budget 2024 Highlights, Union Budget 2024 Live Up

Illustration: Binay Sinha

Rajesh Kumar
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 10 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Department of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare recently released a draft National Policy on Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs), with the aim to consolidate existing FPOs and facilitate the formation and promotion of new ones. The idea must be welcomed because it will benefit about 25 million farmers in the country, notes our lead editorial.  Read here

The victory of a self-styled reformist and wild card candidate, Masoud Pezeshkian, in Iran’s runoff vote for the presidential elections has been greeted by mild hope but more scepticism around the world, notes our second editorial. Read here
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

In other views

If no compromise is made on the much-needed rise in capital expenditure, the finance minister will have to focus more on steps towards raising more tax as well as non-tax revenues and outline a more ambitious disinvestment plan, writes A K Bhattacharya. Read here

With a deluge of films and shows, timing their release right is proving to be a challenge for the industry, writes Vanita Kohli-Khandekar. Read here

Quote
 
“No solution is possible on the battlefield.”
 
Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Russia 

Also Read

PremiumIran President Masoud Pezeshkian

Hope & scepticism in Iran

Premiummovies , film production

Media's window problem

PremiumBS Opinion, Raisina hill, Budget 2024, Union Budget, Budget 2024-25, budget 2024 date and time, nirmala sitharaman budget 2024, budget 2024 date announcement live, budget 2024 date announcement, Union Budget 2024 Highlights, Union Budget 2024 Live Up

Focus back on raising revenue

PremiumFarmers, Farmer, agriculture

Enabling farmers

MNC, multinational corporations

Best of BS Opinion: MNC selldowns, data analysis and GST policy, more

Topics : BS Opinion BS Special Curated Content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 10 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMumbai Rains UpdatesMarriage LoanLatest News LIVEPaytm CrisisGold-Silver Price TodayBudget WatchLok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon