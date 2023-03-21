JUST IN
Best of BS Opinion: Leadership position, some fodder for thought & more
Best of BS Opinion: Assessing contagion, losing political ground, and more
Best of BS Opinion: Non-essential curbs, the foreign hand, and more
Best of BS Opinion: India's export cushion, import dependence, and more
Best of BS Opinion: Policy dilemma, slide towards centralisation, and more
Best of BS Opinion: SVB collapse, the accidents have started, and more
Best of BS Opinion: Real heroes of web revolution, power equations & more
Best of BS Opinion: From debt to equity, a presidency in peril, and more
Best of BS Opinion: Shifting expectations, widening protectionism & more
Best of BS Opinion: Increasing interest costs, bridge the gap, and more
You are here: Home » Opinion Â» Special
Employment in agriculture soars in Maharashtra
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Best of BS Opinion: Avoiding contagion, Covid-19 risks, and more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Topics
BS Opinion | BS Special | Curated Content

Rajesh Kumar 

Credit Suisse
Photo: Bloomberg

In the context of the collapse of Credit Suisse, our lead editorial notes that, for regulators the world over, there are lessons from this episode. Credit Suisse had pre-existing problems that caused its fall, merely accelerated by the difficult moment. Perhaps the most important lesson was underlined by Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran recently, when he argued that “margins of safety” on operations were crucial, for both investors and regulators.

Read here

What’s different this time is that global financial stress – which has its genesis in four policy choices made in recent years – is juxtaposed with a more resilient real economy, writes Sajjid Z Chinoy. Read here

In other views:

The World Bank must shift the focus from lending to catalysing resource flows, writes Ajay Chhibber. Read here

Quote

“Our economic cooperation with India which continues to grow rapidly will not only support the further development of India but also create significant economic opportunities for Japan.”

Prime Minister of Japan Fumio Kishida

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on BS Opinion

First Published: Tue, March 21 2023. 06:30 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.