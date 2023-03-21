Best of BS Opinion: Avoiding contagion, Covid-19 risks, and more

In the context of the collapse of Credit Suisse, our lead editorial notes that, for regulators the world over, there are lessons from this episode. Credit Suisse had pre-existing problems that caused its fall, merely accelerated by the difficult moment. Perhaps the most important lesson was underlined by Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran recently, when he argued that “margins of safety” on operations were crucial, for both investors and regulators.

Read here

What’s different this time is that global financial stress – which has its genesis in four policy choices made in recent years – is juxtaposed with a more resilient real economy, writes Sajjid Z Chinoy. Read here

In other views:

The World Bank must shift the focus from lending to catalysing resource flows, writes Ajay Chhibber. Read here