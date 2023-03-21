Best of BS Opinion: Avoiding contagion, Covid-19 risks, and more

-
In the context of the collapse of Credit Suisse, our lead editorial notes that, for regulators the world over, there are lessons from this episode. Credit Suisse had pre-existing problems that caused its fall, merely accelerated by the difficult moment. Perhaps the most important lesson was underlined by Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran recently, when he argued that “margins of safety” on operations were crucial, for both investors and regulators.
What’s different this time is that global financial stress – which has its genesis in four policy choices made in recent years – is juxtaposed with a more resilient real economy, writes Sajjid Z Chinoy. Read here
The World Bank must shift the focus from lending to catalysing resource flows, writes Ajay Chhibber. Read here
First Published: Tue, March 21 2023. 06:30 IST
