close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Best of BS Opinion: Caste consolidation, urban resilience, and more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Rajesh Kumar
competition law, markets

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 20 2023 | 12:01 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

In the context of recent demands for caste-based Census, our lead editorial notes that it is critical that Indian political discourse rises above caste and religious divides and focuses on economic development. Read here
In other views:

Different laws for rapidly changing technology-enabled markets are neither feasible nor warranted, argue M S Sahoo & CKG Nair.  Read here
Amit Kapoor & Bibek Debroy note that as cities face increasing vulnerabilities due to natural disasters, the need for enhancing urban resilience through adaptive models of governance and comprehensive planning has never been greater. Read here
 
Quote
 

Also Read

Best of BS Opinion: Abolish exemptions, politics over pension, and more

Best of BS Opinion: Growth challenges, Re-design and deliver & more

Best of BS Opinion: Fumes of failure, setting standards, and more

Best of BS Opinion: Laws and order, corporate battles of 2023, and more

Best of BS Opinion: Dumping ground, defending constitutional order, & more

Best of BS Opinion: China as a creditor, China's RMB project, and more

Best of BS Opinion: Disappointing numbers, letters to shareholders, & more

Best of BS Opinion: Future of exports, tech for governance, and more

Best of BS Opinion: Climate change & GDP, the dark side of AI art & more

Best of BS Opinion: Reforming rating agencies, monsoon variables, and more

“Export of IT and IT-enabled services is going strong and is highly likely to maintain the growth momentum.”
 
Services Export Promotion Council Chairman Sunil H Talati
Topics : BS Special BS Opinion Curated Content

First Published: Apr 20 2023 | 6:30 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

Looking into urban resilience

Delhi metro
5 min read
Premium

A competition law that clicks for all

competition law, markets
6 min read
Premium

A dispute lost

telecom, trai, mobile, data, internet, smarphone, tech, 4g, 5g, tower, spectrum auction
3 min read
Premium

Caste consolidation

census
3 min read

Best of BS Opinion: China as a creditor, China's RMB project, and more

Yuan
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

A dispute lost

telecom, trai, mobile, data, internet, smarphone, tech, 4g, 5g, tower, spectrum auction
3 min read
Premium

Looking into urban resilience

Delhi metro
5 min read

Best of BS Opinion: China as a creditor, China's RMB project, and more

Yuan
2 min read
Premium

Caste consolidation

census
3 min read
Premium

A competition law that clicks for all

competition law, markets
6 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon