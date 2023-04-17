close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Best of BS Opinion: Future of exports, tech for governance, and more

Here are the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Uddalok Bhattacharya
globalisation, trade, corporate

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 16 2023 | 11:26 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The global participation of Indian companies, the nutritional value of millets in the days of climate change, and the fraud factor in Indian banking. These are all for today
Ajay Shah looks at what holds Indian companies back

Surinder Sud gives the opportunities millets can derive from the three-day G20 conference this week.
Tamal Bandyopadhyay looks at the changing dynamics of bank frauds.

The first edit examines what India needs to do to boost exports. The second edit talks of why India could be a leader in using artificial intelligence
QUOTE

Also Read

Best of BS Opinion: Abolish exemptions, politics over pension, and more

Best of BS Opinion: Growth challenges, Re-design and deliver & more

Best of BS Opinion: Fumes of failure, setting standards, and more

Best of BS Opinion: Laws and order, corporate battles of 2023, and more

Best of BS Opinion: Dumping ground, defending constitutional order, & more

Best of BS Opinion: Climate change & GDP, the dark side of AI art & more

Best of BS Opinion: Reforming rating agencies, monsoon variables, and more

Best of BS Opinion: Sustained slowdown, quotas and private sector, and more

Best of BS Opinion: Power fluctuations, demand-supply mismatch & more

Best of BS Opinion: Holistic management, a potent channel, and more

 
I am shocked by the brazen anarchy and total collapse of law and order in Uttar Pradesh
 
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee
Topics : BS Opinion | BS Special | Curated Content

First Published: Apr 17 2023 | 6:30 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

DGFT should make good notable omissions

trade, export, import
3 min read
Premium

A G20 opportunity for millets

Millet
5 min read
Premium

How can Indian firms become strong?

globalisation, trade, corporate
6 min read
Premium

Tech for governance

Artificial intelligence
3 min read
Premium

Future of exports

trade, trade deals
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

The F word in Indian banking

banks, loans, bank regulations, fintech
7 min read
Premium

India has begun to create its own tech

drone, drones
4 min read
Premium

Future of exports

trade, trade deals
3 min read
Premium

Businesses can claim cover under consumer rules

Photo: Freepik
4 min read
Premium

Tech for governance

Artificial intelligence
3 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon