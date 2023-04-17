Best of BS Opinion: Future of exports, tech for governance, and more

The global participation of Indian companies, the nutritional value of millets in the days of climate change, and the fraud factor in Indian banking. These are all for today
Ajay Shah looks at what holds Indian companies back
Surinder Sud gives the opportunities millets can derive from the three-day G20 conference this week.
Tamal Bandyopadhyay looks at the changing dynamics of bank frauds.
The first edit examines what India needs to do to boost exports. The second edit talks of why India could be a leader in using artificial intelligence
Also Read
Best of BS Opinion: Abolish exemptions, politics over pension, and more
Best of BS Opinion: Growth challenges, Re-design and deliver & more
Best of BS Opinion: Fumes of failure, setting standards, and more
Best of BS Opinion: Laws and order, corporate battles of 2023, and more
Best of BS Opinion: Dumping ground, defending constitutional order, & more
Best of BS Opinion: Climate change & GDP, the dark side of AI art & more
Best of BS Opinion: Reforming rating agencies, monsoon variables, and more
Best of BS Opinion: Sustained slowdown, quotas and private sector, and more
Best of BS Opinion: Power fluctuations, demand-supply mismatch & more
Best of BS Opinion: Holistic management, a potent channel, and more
I am shocked by the brazen anarchy and total collapse of law and order in Uttar Pradesh
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee