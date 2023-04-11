Best of BS Opinion: Holistic management, a potent channel, and more

Concern on financial stability in major markets, inflation fighting, and improvement in urban consumer sentiments are what we have today.
Neelkanth Mishra: If house prices fall more than 15 per cent in nominal terms, there could be financial stability concerns in some major markets.
Gurbachan Singh: Can we have an alternative policy that can fight inflation with fewer side effects? The answer is “yes”.
Mahesh Vyas: Consumer sentiments in urban India have improved quite substantially during the January-March 2023 quarter. Urban households reported good results compared to the hinterlands on all counts.
The first edit says while the central bank had been underestimating inflationary pressure for quite some time, the state of government finances made its job more complicated. The second edit says the government’s measure on decongesting Indian prisons is appreciable.
Also Read
Best of BS Opinion: Abolish exemptions, politics over pension, and more
Best of BS Opinion: Growth challenges, Re-design and deliver & more
Best of BS Opinion: Fumes of failure, setting standards, and more
Best of BS Opinion: Laws and order, corporate battles of 2023, and more
Best of BS Opinion: Dumping ground, defending constitutional order, & more
Best of BS Opinion: Fine-tuning needed, technology transformation, & more
Best of BS Opinion: Magister Ludi, a Vibrant future for aid, and more
Best of BS Opinion: An unexpected pause, justice delayed and more
Best of BS Opinion: Increasing efficiency, monitoring dam safety, and more
Best of BS Opinion: Impending slowdown, Finland's Nato moment & more
Have you ever noticed a foreign dignitary or foreign national on a visit to this great democracy decrying or criticising his nation? The answer is an obvious no.
Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar