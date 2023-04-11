close

Best of BS Opinion: Holistic management, a potent channel, and more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Uddalok Bhattacharya
Last Updated : Apr 11 2023 | 12:16 AM IST
Concern on financial stability in major markets, inflation fighting, and improvement in urban consumer sentiments are what we have today.
Neelkanth Mishra: If house prices fall more than 15 per cent in nominal terms, there could be financial stability concerns in some major markets.

Gurbachan Singh: Can we have an alternative policy that can fight inflation with fewer side effects? The answer is “yes”.
Mahesh Vyas: Consumer sentiments in urban India have improved quite substantially during the January-March 2023 quarter. Urban households reported good results compared to the hinterlands on all counts.

The first edit says while the central bank had been underestimating inflationary pressure for quite some time, the state of government finances made its job more complicated. The second edit says the government’s measure on decongesting Indian prisons is appreciable.
Have you ever noticed a foreign dignitary or foreign national on a visit to this great democracy decrying or criticising his nation? The answer is an obvious no.
 
Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar


First Published: Apr 11 2023 | 12:16 AM IST

