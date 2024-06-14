Business Standard
Best of BS Opinion: Competitive politics & outcomes, decentralising devt

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

competitive politics

Illustration: Binay Sinha

Uddalok Bhattacharya
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 14 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Economic policy is more than the Sensex. And why India needs development transformation. Today’s reading

T T Ram Mohan says: Market analysts should appreciate democracy’s strengths. They should stop fretting about instability.
Rathin Roy lays bare what the political ecosystem should discuss. Inclusion, he says, is a terrific healer.

According to the second edit, for public universities, besides admission, the usual issues of teachers and infrastructure need to be addressed for attaining better outcomes. The first edit looks at improving the finances of local representative bodies.


We will make civil aviation or air travel in this country more approachable to the common man of this country, and more easily accessible.
 
Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu
First Published: Jun 14 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

