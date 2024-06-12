Business Standard
Best of BS Opinion: Make it more transparent, 407 mn news consumers, more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Union budget

Uddalok Bhattacharya
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 12 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

The key concerns of the finance minister in Budget preparation. And the relationship between elections and news consumption. Today’s reading

A K Bhattacharya writes the finance minister can introduce greater transparency in the Budget by not ignoring the provisional figures for 2023-24.
Media brands chose to ignore a large market for almost 10 years, says Vanita Kohli-Khandekar. In the process they lost credibility.

The second edit brings out the worrying turns world politics, as exemplified in the European Union elections, is taking. The first edit stresses the importance of a glide path to a fiscal deficit of 3 per cent.


QUOTE
 
I hope the government remains stable and takes steps to strengthen the economy of the country.
 
Veteran politician Sharad Pawar
First Published: Jun 12 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

