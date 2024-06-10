Best of BS Opinion: Organising for energy transition, new beginning & more

Going into the heart of Dalal Street. Ways to reshape India’s energy policy. More on India’s environment protection. Reading for today

Tamal Bandyopadhyay: Are retail investors reading the markets better than institutional investors? Are they getting smarter?

Ajay Shah & Akshay Jaitly say for India’s energy transition, a restructured Ministry of Energy is required. Examples from Europe and South America are there.

Sunita Narain lays out an environmental action framework in the wake of the new government taking office. Building and rebuilding trust and institutions, as always, is the key.

first edit says for achieving better policy outcomes over the next five years, it will be important that Parliament is allowed to function properly. The second edit sees merit in the central bank’s pause on rate increases. It made sense at this stage to wait and see the fiscal stance of the new government. Thesays for achieving better policy outcomes over the next five years, it will be important that Parliament is allowed to function properly. The sees merit in the central bank’s pause on rate increases. It made sense at this stage to wait and see the fiscal stance of the new government.