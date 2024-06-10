Business Standard
Best of BS Opinion: Organising for energy transition, new beginning & more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

energy

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

Uddalok Bhattacharya
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 10 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Going into the heart of Dalal Street. Ways to reshape India’s energy policy. More on India’s environment protection. Reading for today

Tamal Bandyopadhyay: Are retail investors reading the markets better than institutional investors? Are they getting smarter?
Ajay Shah & Akshay Jaitly say for India’s energy transition, a restructured Ministry of Energy is required. Examples from Europe and South America are there.

Sunita Narain lays out an environmental action framework in the wake of the new government taking office. Building and rebuilding trust and institutions, as always, is the key.

The first edit says for achieving better policy outcomes over the next five years, it will be important that Parliament is allowed to function properly. The second edit sees merit in the central bank’s pause on rate increases. It made sense at this stage to wait and see the fiscal stance of the new government.

QUOTE
 
Whatever work will be assigned to you, do that sincerely and be humble as people love those who are humble.
 
Prime Minister Narendra Modi to would-be ministers
Topics : BS Opinion BS Special Curated Content

First Published: Jun 10 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

