Best of BS Opinion: Consolidation demands, outreach at Hiroshima & more

Debashis Basu: The Adani stock price saga will pass into public memory as one of those matters that simply escaped being nailed down. Read here : The Adani stock price saga will pass into public memory as one of those matters that simply escaped being nailed down. Read

The future of the probe into movements in Adani stocks, what has come out of the G7 summit, and the insurance industry supporting growth --- this is what we have today