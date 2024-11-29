Business Standard
Home / Opinion / Specials / Best of BS Opinion: Doubling down on Maga, combating UPI frauds and more

Best of BS Opinion: Doubling down on Maga, combating UPI frauds and more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

markets

Illustration: Binay Sinha

Rajesh Kumar
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 29 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

Listen to This Article

President-elect Donald Trump’s Cabinet choices have proven reliably aligned to his Make America Great Again agenda. Trump II can be expected to be more turbulent than Trump I. The world and India must brace themselves for impact, notes our lead editorial. Read here
 
Digital-payment transactions have demonstrated remarkable expansion over the past few years. However, unprecedented growth in this area in India has been accompanied by a surge in related frauds. In this regard, our second editorial argues that both NPCI and financial institutions must focus on improving technology and enhancing consumer awareness. Read here
 
In other views
 
 
RBI’s recent intervention in the forex market was a necessary move but it must now ensure the rupee doesn’t appreciate further, writes Janak Raj. Read here
 
Suveen Sinha column is an application for Deepinder Goyal's chief of staff position. Read here
 

More From This Section

Are non-financial firms' financial investments here to stay, or at risk?

Best of BS Opinion: Heady to steady, prisoners of process and more

US

Best of BS Opinion: Expanding regulation, Rio realities, towards US+1 world

China

Best of BS Opinion: Where China's reform story began, hypersonic, more

policy

Best of BS Opinion: The power to reform, rethinking suspension and more

global inflation

Best of BS Opinion: The spectre of inflation, efficient distribution, more

Quote
 
“"India’s security landscape necessitates a robust and self-reliant defence sector.”.”
 
Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan

Also Read

trade

Best of BS Opinion: Standards on trade, efficient movement and more

cash transfer

Best of BS Opinion: A boost for cash transfer, pull, don't push, more

High valuations may challenge India's 25-year lead in real returns

Best of BS Opinion: Agritech revolution, suboptimal outcome and more

Strategy for FDI by Indian firms: A 2x2 classification for the leadership

Best of BS Opinion: Wakeup call on biodiversity, strategy for FDI and more

Manipur story gets bigger as Conrad Sangma withdraws support to state govt

Best of BS Opinion: Manipur story gets bigger, capturing zeitgeist in word

Topics : BS Special BS Opinion Business Standard Editorial Comment

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 29 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayParliament Winter Session 2024 LIVERajesh Power Services IPO allotmentCyclone FengalIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon