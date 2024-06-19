Business Standard
Best of BS Opinion: Drive to Dalal Street, Blueprint to boost exports, more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

trade economic growth

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 19 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

The filing of a draft red herring prospectus by Hyundai last week indicates the South Korean chaebol is looking to unlock value in its highly successful Indian subsidiary. The move must be welcomed because it would allow Indian investors to be part of one the largest auto companies operating in India. With public shareholding, its operations would be more open for shareholder scrutiny, notes our lead editorial. Read here

Human error or otherwise, the recent rail accident raises fresh questions about the Railways’ attention to basics, notes our second editorial. Read here
Trade expert Ajay Srivastava gives suggestions for boosting exports. Read here

With the elections wrapped up, there is now scope to dynamically balance multiple objectives in achieving net-zero by 2070, writes Vandana Gombar. Read here
“According to LinkedIn data, skills needed for a job in India are expected to change by 64 per cent by 2030, so it is vital for professionals to be super-focused on learning.”
 
LinkedIn Career Expert & Senior Managing Editor Nirajita Banerjee
First Published: Jun 19 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

