Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Best of BS Opinion: Madness without limits, Airbrushed existence, more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

The US, Russia, China, France, the UK, India, Pakistan and North Korea acknowledge possessing nuclear weapons. Israel is believed to have a secret arsenal. Iran may also be on the verge of developing nukes

Illustration: Binay Sinha

Uddalok Bhattacharya
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 15 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Nuclear premonitions. The dangers in charisma, megalomania, and cult. The art and artlessness of pollution. And Italy’s precariousness. Reading for today

Devangshu Datta: The world could edge into MAD if a madman is in charge of just one of the nuclear powers. This is one of the many scenarios where one is left to wonder what is wrong with the way geopolitics works.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Veenu Sandhu explores the link between air pollution and art.

R Gopalakrishnan talks of the vices in business, politics and other fields of activity.

Mariana Mazzucato & Giovanni Tagliani: Economic shortsightedness is harming Italy’s G7 ambitions.

QUOTE
 
India is contributing to economic and social development, stability and security of all countries of Africa, and will continue to do so.
 
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Topics : BS Special BS Opinion Curated Content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 15 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayKuwait FireG7 Summit 2024 LIVELatest News LIVEDelhi Water CrisisGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon