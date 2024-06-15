Best of BS Opinion: Madness without limits, Airbrushed existence, more

Nuclear premonitions. The dangers in charisma, megalomania, and cult. The art and artlessness of pollution. And Italy’s precariousness. Reading for today
Devangshu Datta: The world could edge into MAD if a madman is in charge of just one of the nuclear powers. This is one of the many scenarios where one is left to wonder what is wrong with the way geopolitics works.
Veenu Sandhu explores the link between air pollution and art.
R Gopalakrishnan talks of the vices in business, politics and other fields of activity.
Mariana Mazzucato & Giovanni Tagliani: Economic shortsightedness is harming Italy’s G7 ambitions.