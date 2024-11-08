Best of BS Opinion: Policy approach, Central banks have last laugh, more

Business Standard
Central banks have the last laugh: Inflation tamed without a recession

Rajesh Kumar
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 08 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das spoke on various issues at the Business Standard BFSI Insight Summit on Wednesday. Our lead editorial talks about some of the issues. Read here 
 
In the context of the PM Vidyalaxmi scheme, which was approved by the Union Cabinet this week, our editorial notes, while improving the ease of credit for higher education must be welcomed, the government should not lose sight of the deeper problem. India needs a large number of quality educational institutions to prepare its next generation to remain relevant in a fast-changing world. Read here
 
Central Banks have tamed record inflation without triggering a recession—whether through tactical genius or sheer luck is anybody’s guess, writes economist T T Ram Mohan. Read here
 
 
The Mission Karmayogi must drive a cultural shift in the bureaucracy, with a focus on data and AI, to ensure effective policymaking, writes Ajay Kumar. Read here 
 

Quote
 
“The speed of AI adoption is so fast that it becomes hard for society to keep pace. Therefore, a sandbox approach to AI implementation is advised.”
 
Reserve Bank of India Deputy Governor T Rabi Sankar

First Published: Nov 08 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

