Best of BS Opinion: Key to Maharashtra's growth, credit for growth and more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

Uddalok Bhattacharya
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 13 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Patterns of capital expenditure and why Maharashtra is a non-performer
 
On slowing capital expenditure, A K Bhattacharya says recognising growth dynamics is necessary instead of changing norms to chase expenditure targets. Read here
 
Shishir Gupta and Rishita Sachdeva: Land reforms, coupled with fast-track development of transport infrastructure, offer good starting points for the next government in Maharashtra. Read here
 
The first edit says the market’s move on foreign portfolio investment can create outflows. A better way would have been taking the parliamentary route for stable investment. The second edit looks at a better institutional flow of credit to micro, small, and medium enterprises.
 

QUOTE
 
Listeners have often urged us to launch books as well. It is an absolute delight, therefore, that we are stepping into publishing by launching the Slow Imprint with Westland Books in order to present storytelling in a new avatar, through a series of books for all age groups, and on a multitude of themes.
 
Audio storyteller and author Neelesh Misra

