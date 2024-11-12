Best of BS Opinion: Navigating real estate insolvency, tough climate, more

Allocations for mitigating adverse climate, navigating real estate insolvencies, and talent crunch in the job market
Today Jyoti Parikh and Kirit Parikh say for enhancing climate financing pledges, it is necessary to suggest some accounting framework. It is important to track nationally allocated climate finance that goes into investment for climate mitigation such as subsidies for renewable energy, electric vehicles etc and associated expenditure systems
M S Sahoo and Raghav Pandey: Insolvency law must prioritise homebuyers' interests without dragging them into the complexities of the resolution process.
Nivedita Mookerji: While these are early days for artificial intelligence and its full impact on employment and the job market is yet to be determined, the talent crunch is real and immediate, cutting across sectors, and more so in some industries.