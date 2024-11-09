Business Standard
Home / Opinion / Specials / Best of BS Opinion: The truth behind rhetoric, Indian cricket's home truths

Best of BS Opinion: The truth behind rhetoric, Indian cricket's home truths

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

As the year draws to a close, a new dispensation is set to take over in the United States. The world is changing. What are the prospects for India in South Asia?

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

Rajesh Kumar
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 09 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

Listen to This Article

After Donald Trump's victory, India must avoid being caught off guard on trade, tariffs, outsourcing, and data policies, and engage with the US as an equal partner, writes Ajay Srivastava.  Read here 
 
The rhetoric may suggest otherwise. But in the neighbourhood, India still has influence— and friends, writes Aditi Phadnis. Read here 
 
Sandeep Goyal talks about the Bukhara restaurant. Read here
 
New Zealand has beaten India in its own game, writes Vishal Menon. Read here
 
Quote

More From This Section

Central banks have the last laugh: Inflation tamed without a recession

Best of BS Opinion: Policy approach, Central banks have last laugh, more

Donald Trump, Trump

Best of BS Opinion: Can India avoid the middle-income trap, Trump 2.0, more

nobel

Best of BS Opinion: Climate of denial, employment by contract and more

Energy

Best of BS Opinion: Selling pressure, Private access, public good

Startup fever grips India: What economic challenges, surprises lie ahead?

Best of BS Opinion: Startup fever grips India, health cover and more

 

 

“Import duties today are lower than they were 20 or 30 years ago. The government’s intent to make India competitive globally was reflected in the recent budget, with reductions in several sectors.” 
 

 Chief Economic Adviser to the Government of India V Anantha Nageswaran

 

Also Read

Ratan Tata

A tribute: Ratan Tata empowered a generation of dreamers to push boundaries

PremiumBukhara

Why there's only one Bukhara: The mystique of iconic restaurant endures

PremiumMumbai: India's captain Rohit Sharma reacts after losing the third Test cricket match against New Zealand at Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024. New Zealand beat India by 25 runs to clean-sweep the series 3-0. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)

Indian cricket's home truths: New Zealand beat India at their own game

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump, Modi, Rahul: The three-pillar formula for a successful campaign

PremiumAs the year draws to a close, a new dispensation is set to take over in the United States. The world is changing. What are the prospects for India in South Asia?

The truth behind the rhetoric: India still holds influence, allies nearby

Topics : BS Opinion BS Special Curated Content Donald Trump

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 09 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodaySagility India IPO AllotmentPro Kabaddi League LIVEMarket TodayBusiness Standard BFSI Summit 2024 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon