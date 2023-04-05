close

Best of BS Opinion: Impending slowdown, Finland's Nato moment & more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Kanika Datta
Illustration: Binay Sinha

Last Updated : Apr 04 2023 | 11:18 PM IST
Both the World Bank and the Asian Development Bank’s new growth estimates underline that the Indian economy will slow down in 2023-24. However, even these projections could come under pressure and the actual growth could be close to the lower end of the range of 6-6.8 per cent provided by the Economic Survey if not below. The top edit traces the evolving global and domestic macroeconomic headwinds that could constrain growth and what the government could do to combat them. Read it here
In other views:
 
R Jagannathan critiques former RBI deputy governor Viral Acharya’s suggestion that India’s largest conglomerates be dismantled. Read it here
 
The second edit says Finland’s entry into Nato may be a snub for Putin, but also a risk for Europe. Read it here
 
Nivedita Mookerji reviews the talent wars for the corner room. Read it here
QUOTE OF THE DAY
 

‘In every regional party, only one person matters… So how is one different? I am not defending Modi, but drawing a parallel’
 
Former Congressman Ghulam Nabi Azad
First Published: Apr 04 2023 | 11:18 PM IST

