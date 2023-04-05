Best of BS Opinion: Impending slowdown, Finland's Nato moment & more

In other views:



Both the World Bank and the Asian Development Bank’s new growth estimates underline that the Indian economy will slow down in 2023-24. However, even these projections could come under pressure and the actual growth could be close to the lower end of the range of 6-6.8 per cent provided by the Economic Survey if not below. Thetraces the evolving global and domestic macroeconomic headwinds that could constrain growth and what the government could do to combat them. Read it