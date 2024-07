Best of BS Opinion: Global trade trends and Budget initiatives and more

lead editorial. Read Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s decision to reduce Customs duty on about 50 products must be welcomed. It can be seen as a move to shift the focus on increasing India’s external competitiveness, notes our. Read here

second editorial. Read By prioritising investment in agricultural research, India can better prepare its agricultural sector to adapt to and mitigate the impacts of climate variability, notes our. Read here

In other views