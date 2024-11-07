Business Standard
Best of BS Opinion: Can India avoid the middle-income trap, Trump 2.0, more

Nov 07 2024

Donald Trump’s second presidential victory has comprehensively defied the popular polls and underlined the Democrats’ pre-poll misgivings. Far from being a narrow contest, Mr Trump has romped home not just in the red states but in swing states. Unlike 2016, Mr Trump has also won the popular vote, the first time a Republican has done so since George W Bush’s re-election in 2004. In this regard, our lead editorial notes, though the American electorate will have to reckon with the consequences of their choice, the evidence of Trump 1.0 offers scant cause for celebration for the rest of the world.  Read here
 
 
India must focus on five key course corrections, ensuring that when it reaches upper middle-income status, it will have a well-prepared ecosystem to continue its climb, writes economist Ajay Chhibber. Read here
 
Economics must move out of the mathematical measurement boxes in which it has entrapped itself, writes Arun Maira
 
“I would not rush to declare that the economy is slowing down. Data which is coming in is mixed, but the positives outweigh the negatives. By and large, underlying economic activity remains strong.”
 
Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das

Nov 07 2024

