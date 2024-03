Best of BS Opinion: Monetary policy path, containing disinformation & more

The Federal Open Market Committee of the US Federal Reserve triggered a rally in stock markets following its two-day meeting on Wednesday by indicating that it remains on course for a 0.75 percentage point reduction in the policy interest rate this year, despite an uptick in the inflation forecast for the year. In this context, ournotes, as things stand, it is reasonable to expect an easing of global financial conditions over the coming quarters, which should help increase capital flows to an emerging market country like India. Read here