Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Best of BS Opinion: Growth, inflation & recovery, Chinese dependence, more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

In a volatile global landscape, sustained growth rate of more than 7 per cent is quite a challenge

Illustration: Binay Sinha

Uddalok Bhattacharya
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 09 2024 | 6:31 AM IST

Listen to This Article

An overall picture – monetary policy, volatile global landscape, and eastern India’s revival

Tamal Bandyopadhyay: Unless global growth takes a severe beating, volatility tightens its grip on the markets persistently, and the US Federal Reserve goes for a deeper rate cut in September, a rate cut by the Reserve Bank of India is almost ruled out in calendar year 2024. There could be a change in stance though.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

T T Ram Mohan says we have to reckon with serious constraints from outside to growth and stability. The Economic Survey’s conservatism may turn out to be justified.

Amit Kapoor and Sheen Zutshi look at revival in eastern India.

The first edit agrees with the central bank’s position on monetary policy. The second edit looks at India’s quandary in dealing with China, given the need for integrating with the global value chain.

More From This Section

Best of BS Opinion: Flexible fiscal targets, onwards to Viksit Bharat, more

Best of BS Opinion: Making things better, search for competition, more

Best of BS Opinion: Judicial delays: An economic burden, Hasina's hubris

Best of BS Opinion: Electricity: A strategic view, Caste calculus & more

Best of BS Opinion: Delhi's new political economy, Back and forth in time

QUOTE
 
He will remain in the mind of the people... he will be remembered for his work.
 
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on her predecessor, Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee

Also Read

Monetary policy: No concern on growth, no comfort on inflation

Purvodaya for eastern revival

Staying the course

Don't count on a growth miracle

Chinese dependence

Topics : BS Opinion Curated Content BS Special China RBI MPC Meeting

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 09 2024 | 6:31 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayTop dividend yield stocksParis Olympics 2024 LIVERBI MPC Meeting LIVELatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBangladesh protestsOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon