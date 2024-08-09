Best of BS Opinion: Growth, inflation & recovery, Chinese dependence, more

An overall picture – monetary policy, volatile global landscape, and eastern India’s revival
Tamal Bandyopadhyay: Unless global growth takes a severe beating, volatility tightens its grip on the markets persistently, and the US Federal Reserve goes for a deeper rate cut in September, a rate cut by the Reserve Bank of India is almost ruled out in calendar year 2024. There could be a change in stance though.
T T Ram Mohan says we have to reckon with serious constraints from outside to growth and stability. The Economic Survey’s conservatism may turn out to be justified.
Amit Kapoor and Sheen Zutshi look at revival in eastern India.
The first edit agrees with the central bank’s position on monetary policy. The second edit looks at India’s quandary in dealing with China, given the need for integrating with the global value chain.