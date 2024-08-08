Business Standard
Best of BS Opinion: Flexible fiscal targets, onwards to Viksit Bharat, more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

developed India

Illustration: Binay Sinha

Rajesh Kumar
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 08 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Financial markets and economists have welcomed the sustained commitment of the Union government to fiscal consolidation. Our lead editorial raises three broad issues that the government would do well to address and notes that the overall fiscal policy management should be consistent with the need to substantially reduce public debt and the economy’s ability to finance the Budget deficit without compromising long-term growth prospects. Read here

The government must rework the medium-term fiscal plan targets and present them in the next budget, which is just six months away.  Equally important is the need to make a calibrated reduction in the statutory liquidity ratio to enhance the efficiency of the financial sector and bring greater market discipline to government borrowing, writes economist M Govinda Rao Read here
The context of job reservations,  Kanika Datta writes that the obvious answer to the feverish and dispiriting race to the bottom – whether among castes or “sons of the soil” advocates – is to make India a desirable place for businesses to invest and expand.

 
“It is essential to balance fintech innovation with timely regulatory responses.”
 
Department of Financial Services Secretary Vivek Joshi

First Published: Aug 08 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

