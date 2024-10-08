Business Standard
Best of BS Opinion: Tasks for new Haryana govt, manufacturing sector, more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Economic agenda for Haryana’s new govt

Uddalok Bhattacharya
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 08 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

Haryana has done well … but the new government has to work hard on some dimensions. Then there is the phenomenon of multi-plants. And lessons from a big media merger. Today’s reading

Shishir Gupta and Rishita Sachdeva lay out what the new government in Haryana should do. The focus should be on the state as a whole and the two key economic areas --- Gurugram and Faridabad.

Abhishek Anand, Arvind Subramanian, & Naveen Thomas: One of the most intriguing and relatively undocumented developments of the last 20 years has been “multi-plants”, whereby a single firm operates not one but multiple production facilities within a state. Multi-plants are less efficient, which affects India’s manufacturing competitiveness. 
 

Vanita Kohli-Khandekar looks at the potential of the Reliance-Disney merger.


Today (Monday) Prime Minister Narendra Modi completed 23 years of his public life as chief minister and Prime Minister. This 23-year journey of public service is a symbol of the unique dedication of how a person can devote his entire life to the national interest and welfare of the people.
 
 
Union Home Minister Amit Shah

