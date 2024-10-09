Best of BS Opinion: A lenders warning, NSS at 75, preparing for 2047, more

The reasons for Congress defeat in Haryana. Possibilities for a state-run telecom operator. And what the National Sample Survey Organisation needs.
Shekhar Gupta writes: The big headline from the twin verdicts on Tuesday is that it is a huge positive for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). There’s redemption in victory, and vindication in defeat. The Congress showed phenomenal misjudgement.
A K Bhattacharya presents a case for changing Mahanagar Telephone Nigam’s ownership. Based on the notice to the telecom operator from State Bank of India.
S Chandrasekhar & Amitava Saha talk on National Sample Survey Organisation on the eve of the organisation’s 75th year: A lot of thought needs to go into communicating with different audiences in a non-technical manner … The strong connection with academia, which was there in the first 20 years, needs to be revitalised.