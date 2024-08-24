Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Opinion / Specials / Best of BS Opinion: Paradox of China's globalisation, banana problem, more

Best of BS Opinion: Paradox of China's globalisation, banana problem, more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

china Flag, China

(Photo: Reuters)

Kanika Datta
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 24 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

Listen to This Article

China’s trading partners are accusing it of allegedly attempting to export its excess capacity, especially in emerging sectors such as electric vehicles, and to undermine domestic industries in the US and Europe. Yet, China’s share of global exports continues to soar, despite other countries’ restrictive trade responses and domestic actions that should have corrected the imbalance. What explains this? Unconventional export subsidies or competitive efficiency, especially in mastering new technologies? Arvind Subramanian suggests that the West should be discussing these issues with China, tailoring responses to the underlying diagnosis rather than taking knee-jerk protectionist measures that serve only to stoke tensions. Read it here

In other views:  
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

R Gopalakrishnan outlines the Four Qs of the leader of the future – IQ, EQ, AQ and SQ. Read it here

Kumar Abishek explains why Chandrayaan-3 is a triumph not just for India but the Global South too. Read it here

Devangshu Datta highlights the likely biodiversity catastrophe in the event of the destruction of the vulnerable 1,000-odd banana species Read it here



More From This Section

markets, sebi

Best of BS Opinion: Investment revival, sustainable development and more

us election

Best of BS Opinion: Strengthening statistics, beyond the Hindenburg haze

Premiumlateral entry

Best of BS Opinion: An open bureaucracy, leveraging agri-tech and more

The judicial branch is fundamental to a good society. The promise of liberal democracy is predicated upon a well-functioning judiciary, to ensure that competition between parties is free of coercion. The promise of a market economy requires a well-fu

Best of BS Opinion: Legal system reform, Crimes against women and more

Sometime at the end of August, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister (CM) M K Stalin will travel to the US to solicit investment for the state. He will be away for nearly three weeks. Some say this is routine and like other chief ministers, he too is going to ro

Best of BS Opinion: Key question in Tamil Nadu, Brand deals for Olympians

QUOTE OF THE DAY
 
“Donald Trump is an unserious man. But the consequences of putting Donald Trump back in the White House are extremely serious”
 
Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris

Also Read

Premiummoon, full moon

Chandrayaan-3: India must leverage this giant leap for Global South

china Flag, China

Why restrictive trade responses fail to halt China's export juggernaut

PremiumJamsetji Tata

A key lesson from Jamsetji to the leader of the future: Develop four Qs

Premiumbanana tree

A banana apocalypse: World's plantations are at risk of being wiped out

food inflation

Best of BS Opinion: RBI cannot ignore inflation, containing subsidies, more

Topics : BS Opinion BS Special Curated Content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 24 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayICMAI CMA June ResultBadlapur School CaseAuto-Taxi Drivers StrikeOrient Tech IPOZomato Share PriceBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon