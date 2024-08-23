Business Standard
Best of BS Opinion: RBI cannot ignore inflation, containing subsidies, more

Best of BS Opinion: RBI cannot ignore inflation, containing subsidies, more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

food inflation

Photo: Bloomberg

Kanika Datta Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 23 2024 | 6:32 AM IST

Listen to This Article

A lively debate is underway on persistently high food inflation and its implications for monetary policy. Economists at the finance ministry argue that higher food prices are often driven by supply-side, not demand-induced, issues whereas short-run monetary policy tools are meant to contain price pressure originating from excess aggregate demand. But as the top edits points out, high food inflation can lead to the un-anchoring of inflation expectations, which could significantly complicate overall inflation management. Therefore, the RBI cannot ignore pressure from food prices in overall inflation outcomes. Read it here

In other views:  
Prachi Mishra examines the validity of competing views on global inflation – whether it was permanent or transitory. Read it here

Ajay Kumar says building trust between government and businesses is critical for economic growth but remains a challenge in India. Read it here

The second edit highlights the urgent need for states to rationalise expenditure. Read it here

Topics : BS Opinion BS Special Curated Content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 23 2024 | 6:32 AM IST

