Best of BS Opinion: Why SBI should get Navratna/Maharatna status, more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Uddalok Bhattacharya Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 26 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

A new era in banking, and policies as a guide in certain circumstances

Tamal Bandyopadhyay says the new State Bank of India chairman faces the task of maintaining the bank’s stock-market momentum. The outgoing chairman promised less and delivered more. 
Mihir S Sharma looks at three polities to explore the question if policy matters. When they do, they redefine one and one’s party.

Debashis Basu makes a case for bank fixed deposits, which, he says, are better than having money in debt mutual funds.

 

The judicial branch is fundamental to a good society. The promise of liberal democracy is predicated upon a well-functioning judiciary, to ensure that competition between parties is free of coercion. The promise of a market economy requires a well-fu

QUOTE
 
We have always emphasised that we want the caste census ... It will ensure that the government has correct numbers. However, I do not want the figures of the census to come out in public.
 
Union minister and Lok Janshakti Party President Chirag Paswan

First Published: Aug 26 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

