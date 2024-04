Best of BS Opinion: Exciting world of data science, Poll promises & more

RBI leadership, along with the impact of data science and job creation. Reading for today

As the Reserve Bank celebrates its 90th birthday, Tamal Bandyopadhyay offers a peek into the lives and works of its governors over the past three decades.

Ajit Balakrishnan says the divide between arts and science will go with the advent of data science.

The first edit says how the climate issue and food economy are managed can have a significant impact on monetary policy in the medium to long run. The second edit is of the view the Congress election agenda could have been more progressive.