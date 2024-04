Return on capital and return on liquor policy are what we have today

Share buyback is a good way for companies to reward their shareholders, says Akash Prakash

The first edit says employment figures often do not depict the extent of income required for sustainable living. The second edit sees no easy end to war in Gaza.

QUOTE

Our Entente Cordiale (signed in 1904 with Britain) remains as relevant as ever.

French President Emmanuel Macron, on the occasion of French and British soldiers marching together outside Buckingham Palace in a show of solidarity