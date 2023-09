Best of BS Opinion: Unhealthy dynamics, speed versus quality & more

The ministry of corporate affairs and Sebi are said to be discussing the issuance and ownership of fractional shares. This is not permitted in India but has become popular with retail investors in the United States, where the concept was borrowed from crypto-currency trading. Permitting it in India would require careful attention to detail, including changes to company law regulations, laws concerning nomination and inheritance and tax laws. But this is a welcome proposal in theory and would certainly be of benefit to retail investors, the top edit says. Read it here