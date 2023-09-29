Best of BS Opinion: Unhealthy dynamics, speed versus quality & more

The ministry of corporate affairs and Sebi are said to be discussing the issuance and ownership of fractional shares. This is not permitted in India but has become popular with retail investors in the United States, where the concept was borrowed from crypto-currency trading. Permitting it in India would require careful attention to detail, including changes to company law regulations, laws concerning nomination and inheritance and tax laws. But this is a welcome proposal in theory and would certainly be of benefit to retail investors, the top edit says. Read it here

In other views:

K P Krishnan argues that reductions in market settlement time beyond a certain threshold may not enhance market quality. Read it here

The second edit suggests that the gender bias in cancer care, as revealed by a recent Lancet study reflects India’s larger healthcare crisis. Read it here

Suveen Sinha says the rise of nuclear families in business has transformed succession. Read it here

QUOTE OF THE DAY

‘The wheat varieties that scientists led by Dr Swaminathan saab helped increase our per-acre yields more than five times’

Manjit Singh Gill, a Punjab farmer who built a statue of him in his village