Best of Opinion: Feedback ignored may return as friction, mistrust, failure

Strong systems do not just act but also listen. Tax authorities need to hear what compliance feels like for businesses. Election bodies need to respond to questions about credibility. Electricity markets need to absorb the signal sent by falling renewable costs. Infrastructure planning needs to respect what mountains and rivers are telling us. Democracies, too, weaken when competing sides stop hearing each other. The common lesson across all these issues is that feedback ignored eventually returns as friction, mistrust or failure.

Our first editorial today, “ From enforcement to trust ”, looks at the GST regime after years of aggressive action against evasion and fraud. Enforcement was necessary, but the next stage cannot be built on permanent suspicion. Businesses need simpler procedures, predictable rules, fewer intrusive interventions and a system where compliant taxpayers are not treated as potential offenders by default. The editorial argues for a shift from enforcement-heavy administration towards trust-based compliance. Tax reform matures when the state learns from how the system actually works for those inside it.

The second editorial, “ A democratic debate ”, turns to the Election Commission of India. Questions about electoral processes should not automatically be treated as attacks on the institution. Credibility is strengthened when concerns are answered, data is disclosed and scrutiny is taken seriously. Democratic institutions do not protect themselves by closing off debate; they strengthen themselves by engaging with it.

Ajay Shah’s column, “ Consequences of cheap electricity ”, looks at the signal sent by falling renewable-energy costs. If clean electricity becomes substantially cheaper, it can reshape industrial location, production costs and competitiveness. But India will benefit only if power markets, transmission, regulation and pricing allow firms to respond to that signal. Cheap power is not just an energy story. It could alter the economic geography of manufacturing, but only if the institutional machinery is flexible enough to let prices guide investment.

Sunita Narain’s column, “ Himalayan blunders and beyond ”, deals with a more physical form of feedback. Repeated landslides, floods and ecological damage in the Himalayas are warnings about the consequences of construction that ignores hydrology, geology and carrying capacity. The problem is not that the mountains have failed to warn us. It is that development repeatedly proceeds as though those warnings could be negotiated away. Better planning requires treating ecological signals as hard constraints, not inconveniences.

When culture wars killed democracy ”, Hugh Eakin’s review of Victor Sebestyen’s Weimar Germany, looks back at history. The Weimar Germany experience shows how democratic systems could unravel when political disagreement turns into cultural warfare and rival camps stop recognising each other as legitimate participants.

Healthy systems do not just impose, regulate or command. They also listen, learn and adjust before feedback becomes breakdown.