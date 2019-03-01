7-Eleven Stores coming to India with Future Group; All you need to know

There is some good awaiting the consumers of Indian market. The world's largest with more than 67,000 stores worldwide is going to enter India. The first store is expected to open this year in Mumbai.

Kishore Biyani's Future has signed a master franchise agreement to to develop and operate outlets in India according to a BSE filing.

is a multi chain that runs small format convenience stores that sells packaged foods, beverages and items of daily use.

For more on this and to know some interesting facts about the origins of 7-Eleven and its famous Slurpee beverages, listen to this podcast