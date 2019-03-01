7-Eleven Stores coming to India with Future Group; All you need to know

-
ALSO READ
Future Retail inks pact to bring convenience store chain 7-Eleven to India
Retail roundup: 7-Eleven may enter India, Kellog's eyes Haldiram's snacks
Future Group shares rise on reports Amazon may buy stake in Future Retail
Improving mix at Hypercity should help spur Future Retail's margin profile
Regressive step
-
There is some good news awaiting the consumers of Indian market. The world's largest convenience retailer with more than 67,000 stores worldwide is going to enter India. The first 7-Eleven store is expected to open this year in Mumbai.
Kishore Biyani's Future group has signed a master franchise agreement to to develop and operate 7-Eleven outlets in India according to a BSE filing.
7-Eleven is a multi retail chain that runs small format convenience stores that sells packaged foods, beverages and items of daily use.
For more on this and to know some interesting facts about the origins of 7-Eleven and its famous Slurpee beverages, listen to this podcast
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU