JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Business Standard

7-Eleven Stores coming to India with Future Group; All you need to know

7-Eleven is a multi retail chain that runs small format convenience stores that sells packaged foods, beverages and items of daily use.

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

7-Eleven
7-Eleven

There is some good news awaiting the consumers of Indian market. The world's largest convenience retailer with more than 67,000 stores worldwide is going to enter India. The first 7-Eleven store is expected to open this year in Mumbai.

Kishore Biyani's Future group has signed a master franchise agreement to to develop and operate 7-Eleven outlets in India according to a BSE filing.

7-Eleven is a multi retail chain that runs small format convenience stores that sells packaged foods, beverages and items of daily use.

For more on this and to know some interesting facts about the origins of 7-Eleven and its famous Slurpee beverages, listen to this podcast
First Published: Fri, March 01 2019. 13:15 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements